Anambra community thrown into mourning after family of six drown in flood

The Nzam community in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State was on Tuesday, thrown into mourning after six family members drowned as flood took over the area.

According to a community leader, Ifeanyi Arinze who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, the victims drowned as the heavy flood hit their house and they could not escape as they were swept away before they could be rescued.

“Their house was one of those that were submerged by the flood which hit the community unexpectedly on Tuesday. All six were swept away before others could mobilize to rescue them. It was a sad moment for us as a people

“The victims included the mother, her four children and her younger sister. We were informed that they were preparing to leave for a safe place, before they were swept away by the flood,” the community leader said.

Anambra State has been one of the worst hit states following recent flooding incidents that have ravaged several states in the country.

Late last week, not less than 81 people had lost their lives in two boat mishaps in the Ogbaru area of the state as they were fleeing from their community as a result of flooding.

