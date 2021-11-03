Anambra election a test of Nigeria’s democratic credentials – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday described the Anambra State governorship election as a test of the nation’s democracy and its institutions.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this at a stakeholders meeting on the election held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Anambra.

The meeting was convened by the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ahead of this weekend’s election in Anambra.

Okoya said INEC has done everything to mobilise resources for the election despite the difficulties and challenges in the state.

He said: “The Commission conducted the Edo and Ondo governorship elections under very difficult circumstances, at a time of global uncertainty and fear caused by the COVID-19 pandemic whose unique nuances were still evolving.

“The Commission conducted elections at a time when advanced countries rescheduled, postponed, or abandoned their elections on account of the pandemic.

“The Anambra governorship election has its own unique features and characteristics. It is being conducted in difficult circumstances. The election will further test the resilience of our democracy and democratic institutions. It will test our determination and resolve to conduct elections in difficult circumstances.

READ ALSO: 86 polling units will not get election materials in Anambra – INEC

“The fact must be acknowledged that the ongoing agitations in different parts of the country including Anambra State are not new to deeply divided societies like Nigeria challenged by contestations around nationhood and citizenship.

“In these agitations, democracy still offers the best opportunity for addressing them in a peaceful manner and that’s why it is in the interest of Nigeria and those genuinely interested in a stronger Nigeria and the progress of the country’s electoral democracy to create enabling environment for peaceful election on Saturday, November 6, 2021.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now