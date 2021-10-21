ANAMBRA: Guber candidates to sign peace accord November 4

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday all the governorship candidates in the Anambra election would sign the peace accord on November 4.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the commission was satisfied with the preparations for the election slated for November 6.

He added that virtually all non-sensitive materials have been delivered in readiness for the election.

The commission, according to him, deliberated on the election at its regular weekly meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

Okoye said: “The training of ad-hoc staff is also going on as scheduled.

“The commission is in touch with the National Peace Committee under the Chairmanship of former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

“Preparations are underway for the signing of the Peace Accord in Awka on November 4.”

Okoye also disclosed that INEC had published the notice of election at its state and all the local government offices in Anambra State.

He added: “INEC has successfully implemented 12 out of 14 activities in the timetable and schedule of activities.

“By Section 46 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission shall, not later than 14 days before the day of the election, cause to be published, a notice specifying the date and hours fixed for the poll; the persons entitled to vote; and the location of the polling units.

“In the same vein, today is the last day for the submission of names of Polling Agents by political parties.

“By Section 45 of the Electoral Act, each political party may by notice in writing addressed to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government, appoint a polling agent for each polling unit and collation centre.

“The notice shall set out the name and address of the polling agent, accompanied by two passport photographs of each polling agent, and sample signature of the agent at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election.”

