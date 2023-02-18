Anyim debunks allegations of belonging to G-5 group

Pius Anyim, a former president of the Senate, has claimed he was never a member of the G5 governors.

He also declared that he was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The former lawmaker made this clarification on Friday, via a statement he issued to the press.

The G5 governors, known as the Integrity Group, are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Orton of Benue State, Ikeazu Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The Integrity Group is known for its calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP over claims of lopsidedness in the party’s hierarchy.

Anyim said, “My attention has been drawn to a front-page story of a newspaper of 17/02/2023 with the above caption. I want to state upfront that at no time was I part of the G5 governors and or leaders (of the PDP).”

READ ALSO:PDP delegates driven by primordial sentiments —Anyim

“I am sufficiently knowledgeable of the events leading to and after the PDP presidential primaries and have my own convictions why I should not, in any way, be part of the G5 governors and leaders.

“I want to state very clearly that after the presidential primaries, I chose to remain in the PDP as a leader and responsible citizen of Nigeria who should indeed place Nigeria over and above my personal interest. I must confess that this decision was reinforced by my experience from working with President Goodluck Jonathan.”

Earlier, Wike said the G5 were no longer disposed to broker any peace with the national leadership of PDP.

He also revealed that their impact will be felt in the aftermath of the February 25th presidential election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now