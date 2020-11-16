APC chieftain gives reasons for Gov Umahi’s plan to dump PDP for APC

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi on Sunday met with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The governor during the meeting told them why he had decided to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

The details of that meeting were revealed to newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Monday, by Elias Mbam, a chieftain of the APC in the state.

Mbam, who is the chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) said:

“The major stakeholders in our party met with the governor, and he told us why he wanted to leave his party for the APC. Part of his reasons was the need for the South-East to be part of the government at the centre.

READ ALSO: PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting Thursday over Umahi

“He (Umahi) stressed the need for the zone to collaborate with the North and that if we do that, we will be able to get what we have not been able to get since 1999.”

The South-East has been clamouring to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023. Many suspect it is for this course, Umahi has decided to join the party in control of Nigerian government.

According to Mbam, if Umahi joins the APC, the South-East would benefit from the defection.

Before emerging Ebonyi State governor in 2015, Umahi was the deputy governor of the state from 2011 till 2015.

He was re-elected governor of the state in 2019, all under the platform of the PDP.

The party recently met with him to persuade him against defecting to the APC, but the move, it was learnt, amounted to an exercise in futility as the Ebonyi State governor was said to have concluded his plan to join the ruling party.

Join the conversation

Opinions