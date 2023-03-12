APC: Coalition demands Adamu’s resignation, zoning of Senate president to North-Central

A coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists on Sunday, urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, to resign from the position in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

The coalition made the call a few after the APC National Vice-Chairman, North-West, Salihu Lukman, and demanded Adamu’s replacement by a Christian.

In a statement signed by its convener, Ifeanyi Odili, and Secretary, Sina Akadiri, in Abuja, the group said the chairman’s resignation would pacify the critics of the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the party ahead of the election.

The coalition urged APC to compensate the North-Central by zoning either the Senate President or Deputy Senate President to the zone.

The statement read: “Adamu should toe the path of honour and statesmanship by tendering his letter of resignation after the governorship and House Assembly elections.

“His action would be welcomed and commended by the Christians and it will also pave the way for the emergence of a ranking senator from North-Central to become either the President or Deputy President of the Senate in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

“With the emergence of the president-elect and his vice from the South-West and North-East geopolitical zones of Nigeria, it will be fair and just for the APC to zone the National Assembly’s presiding officers’ positions to the North-Central, North-West, South-East and the South-South geopolitical zones.

“In terms of marginalisation, the popular opinion in Nigeria is that the South-East and the North-Central have not produced either the nation’s president or vice president since the return of democracy in 1999.

“It is now clear that the race for the position of the senate president should be between the North-Central and the South-East which has never produced either the president or vice president.

“We, therefore, urge the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, to step aside as a man of honour and lead the campaign for the emergence of a presiding officer of the Senate from the North-Central.”

