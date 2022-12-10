APC flag-off governorship campaign in Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday flagged off its governorship campaign in Gombe State.

In his address at the event held at the Pantami held at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, told his supporters that the party was waxing stronger and more united ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He attributed the support being enjoyed by the APC in Gombe to the success recorded by his administration in the last three years.

Yahaya said: “This means we have waxed stronger and we shall deliver in 2023.

“We have no fear; it is clear what the APC has achieved, you can see the happiness on the faces of the people.”

The governor insisted that APC had delivered on its campaign promises.

He added: “This is our confidence that we shall come out victorious in 2023.”

Yahaya appealed to APC supporters to remain united and work for the party’s victory at all levels next year.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, received chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who switched to the party in the state.

The defectors include the former deputy governor in the state, Mr. Charles Iliya, and former PDP Youth Leader in the North-East, Kabiru Jairo.

