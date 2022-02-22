APC governors agree on March 26 convention date, zoning

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors said on Tuesday they have no problem with the party’s leadership decision to shift the national convention by one month.

The APC had on Monday shifted its national convention to March 26.

The convention was initially slated to take place on Saturday.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who addressed State House correspondents after the governors’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said they have no problem with the new date for the APC national convention.

He said while the governors may have differences, they are not divided.

He said: “Although there were differences among governors over the timing of the convention, there is no division. There’s no way you can have 22 governors agreeing on every issue. You can have differences, but to call it division is a word too far.

We had a meeting with the President last night to deliberate on the proposal by the party’s national caretaker and extraordinary planning committee. After our meeting with Mr President today, we are all on the same page.

“So by the grace of God, we will have the APC national convention on March 26.

“We have also agreed on a zoning formula for all the six geopolitical zones. Essentially, we swapped northern zones to take positions that southern zones had in the last eight years and vice versa.

“It’s a very simple, equitable and fair zoning formula for all geopolitical zones. “

