APC governors insist on February for National Convention

Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have insisted that the national convention of the party would hold in February, 2022.

Although they did not give a particular date for the convention, they assured that it would come up in February, saying the party’s national caretaker committee would announce the exact date.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, in the late hours of Sunday after members of the forum had a meeting at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The meeting had all APC governors in attendance except Aminu Masari of Katsina and Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe.

He said, “We discussed our coming convention which, you may recall, I had cause to address the press when we visited Mr President in November. We expressed that both Mr President and the party have agreed that convention should take place in February.

“We have agreed and they will announce a date in February. The announcement comes from the party. It is a party decision. There are other stakeholders that they are consulting with and to show respect and institutional limits, we are not going to overstep our bounds.”

He further disclosed that the governors also passed a vote of confidence in the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni and assisted by two other governors including Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

He hailed the trio for “an incredible job of running our party successfully, mobilising people into the party.”

“The Progressive Governors’ Forum is one united body as you can see evidently from the attendance. And our decision is unanimous. We are united behind Mr President and we thank him. And we are united behind the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee,” he said.

In attendance were the Governors of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni; Borno, Babagana Zulum; Jigawa, Muhammad Abubakar; Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Niger, Abubakar Bello; Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai; Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Zamfara, Bello Matawalle; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; Osun, Gboyega Oyetola; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Imo, Hope Uzodimma; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Cross River, Ben Ayade; Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka.

