APC mourns as another stalwart, Samuel Ojebode dies

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been thrown into mourning yet again as one of its chieftains, Pa Samuel Ojebode, has died at the age of 87, after a brief illness.

Pa Ojebode who was, until his demise, the leader of the party in the Oyo Federal Constituency, died in the late hours of Saturday, November 14.

According to the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Sen. Teslim Folarin, the death of Pa Ojebode, a renowned ‘Awoist’ and one of the pillars of the party in the state, will create a big vacuum in the party and his death,

In a condolence message signed by Sen. Folarin, he expressed his sorrows at the demise of Pa Ojebode, saying “it is another great loss to the progressives family in Nigeria.”

“I’m saddened over the demise of our father, great leader and benefactor, Pa Samusl Ojebode. Baba was a thorough-bred ‘Awoist’ all through his lifetime.

“His contributions to the progressives cause and my electoral victory in 2019 were immeasurable.

“Baba’s last most crucial political assignment on earth was marked with monumental electoral victories as he delivered the House of Assembly seats, House of Representatives seats and Oyo Central Senatorial seat to APC.”

He added that Pa Ojebode hosted hosted peaceful, fruitful and rancour-free meetings of the members of the party in Oyo Federal Constituency.

“He was an exemplary leader who was bold and had oratorical prowess, bluntness, integrity and dexterity. I will miss Baba. He was quite steadfast and dogged in defence of good governance and his death has robbed the progressive family of one of its eloquent defenders.

“Until his death, Pa Ojebode played vital roles in the stability and reconciliation process in Oyo APC.”

In his condolence message, the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, commiserated with the family of Pa Ojebode, friends and APC members in the state over the sad incident.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Uba Sani, said the death of the APC stalwart, coming a few days after the demise of former Kaduna State Governor, Balarabe Musa, was a monumental loss for the APC.

In his reaction, former Governor of Osun State and APC chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande, said the death of the elder statesman is a monumental loss for Oyo State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Chief Akande wrote in his condolence message:

“Apart from being a principled politician, Baba was blunt to a fault. He was a committed ‘Awoist’.

“Till he breathed his last, he was always giving advice and suggestions on how our party can be truly reconciled, and become virile to prosecute future elections.

“He would call a spade by its name. And for that, he was an uncommon leader. No doubt, we will definitely miss him.”

