AGF Abubakar Malami should resign over Lekki Toll Gate shootings —HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to tender an apology to Nigerians as well as resign from his position if he had any iota of honour left in him, following his comments on the Lekki Toll Gate shootings of October 20, 2020.

HURIWA took an exception to comments made by Malami that those who opened fire at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate were not soldiers but hoodlums dressed in Army uniforms.

In a statement signed by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group wondered why the AGF has not apologized for his comments since the Nigerian Army has come out to confirm that their soldiers were the ones involved in the shooting.

“It was with hearts that were heavy and tragically disappointed at the rate of spread of illogicality as public communication technique, that we at the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, read in the popular media of mass communication that the number one chief law officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, said it was likely that hoodlums wearing military fatigues, and not soldiers, shot #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

“We indeed saw this statement as an unwarranted irritation and an aggressive form of insults and lack of respect for the innocent and peaceful protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate, who were, on 20th October, 2020, dispatched to the great beyond by men and officers of the military, paid with tax payers money to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“The AGF should tender both his apologies and resignation letter now that it has become authoritatively unambiguous that the Nigerian Army indeed were deployed to the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020,”

The group added that the show of shame by Malami over the incident is intolerable and unacceptable.

