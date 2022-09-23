APC, PDP agenda harmful to Nigeria’s progress —LP Leader, Osuntokun

Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, on Friday, described the agenda of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as harmful to growth and development in Nigeria.

The political analyst spoke in an Arise TV interview, Morning Show, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Osuntokun recently became the South-West Coordinator of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections, tipping the former Anambra State Governor as the best candidate.

He stressed that Nigeria deserves to move in a new direction devoid of poor and disastrous agenda.

The 2023 race, according to the Labour Party chieftain, would be a determined war against the rotten status quo and the enemies of the Nigerian state.

Osuntokun said: “The kind of politics in Nigeria is disastrous. The political structure is criminal. It’s ambiguous that people clamouring for change are the ones labelling those ready to work for such change. APC and PDP are known for crass insensitivity. They’re coming with similar baggage that has matured in our fraudulent political system.

“In terms of evaluation from what is good and moving Nigeria forward, you cannot proceed from the platforms of APC and PDP. These parties aren’t consistent with what what Nigerians need. So it’s only right to move away from the rotten status quo in the interest of the country.”

Osuntokun also dismissed a recent report by the Economic Intelligent Unit (EIU) which predicted APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of 2023 polls.

He slammed the factors leading to such report, adding that the APC-led adminstration has done a poor job over the past seven years.

