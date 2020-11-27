APC, PDP, four others to participate in Borno local council elections

The Executive Chairman of Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Abdu Usman said only six political parties would participate in Saturday’s local government elections in the state.

Usman, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Maiduguri, listed the parties as African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, All Progress Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He said only the APC fielded candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship positions in all the 27 local government areas and 312 wards in the state.

The chairman said: “APC is fielding 27 chairmanship candidates and 312 councilors, while PDP is fielding seven chairmanship candidates and 45 for councilorship.

READ ALSO: After 13-yrs, Borno set to conduct LG polls

“SDP is fielding one chairman and two councilors; ADC and Accord Party are fielding one chairmanship candidate each, while Accord Party is fielding only one chairmanship candidate.”

He added that the elections would take place in Maiduguri Metropolitan, Jere, Ngala, Chibok, Askira/Uba, Kwaya-Kusar, and Mobbar local government areas of the state

According to him, the remaining local government areas would only vote to affirm as only APC is fielding candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship in the areas.

Usman also told journalists that elections would be conducted in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Abadam, Guzamala, Marte, and Kukawa LGAs.

Join the conversation

Opinions