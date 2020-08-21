APC sets up reconciliation committee for aggrieved members in Imo, Ogun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday inaugurated a five-member reconciliation committee headed by the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in Imo and Ogun States.

The Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, inaugurated the committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The members of the committee are governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe).

Mala-Buni expressed confidence in the committee’s individual and collective capacities in executing the assignment with a sense of fairness, justice, and responsibility and placing party interest above personal interests.

He said: “The ongoing reconciliatory initiatives of the All Progressives Congress will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with a massive return of former members who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties.

“Therefore, it is in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliation that the chairmen and members of the Imo and Ogun reconciliation committees were carefully selected to reconcile aggrieved members and groups within the party.

“You are enjoined to be guided by the terms of reference as contained in your letters of appointment.”

Responding, Badaru thanked the party leadership for giving the committee members opportunity to serve the party, saying the committee would make aggrieved members to see the need for reconciliation.

