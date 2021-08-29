APC states to allocate 15% annual budget for healthcare delivery

All the states under the control of All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to release 15 percent of their annual budgets to the health sector to improve maternal and child healthcare service delivery in their domains.

This was one of the decisions taken at a meeting of Commissioners for Health and Executive Secretaries of Primary Health Care Development Agency in APC-controlled states held on Sunday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq; and Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman; the states also agreed to strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast-track implementation of policy initiatives on maternal and child health service delivery by the PGF.

They also resolved to revitalise primary health care services in all the states.

The communiqué read: “The meeting was aimed at ensuring that primary health care services went beyond erecting structures but also guaranteeing prioritisation of sustainable funding of facility operations.

READ ALSO: APC states agree to strengthen security in domains

“The objective of the meeting was to identify challenges of primary health care delivery and proffer sustainable solutions and facilitate the adoption of uniform implementation of policy initiatives on primary healthcare delivery in APC-controlled states.

“It was also aimed at promoting synergy, peer review, and experience sharing among APC states on primary healthcare delivery.

“Following all the presentations and recognising the commitment of APC as provided in the party manifestos, the meeting resolved as follows:

“The need for APC states to align with the Federal Government’s declaration of 15 percent annual allocation and release to health care services.

“APC states to undertake the establishment of sustainable healthcare financing system, such as health insurance and health emergency trust fund.

“APC states to domesticate Primary Health Care under one roof, in line with federal government’s policy initiative under the National Primary Health Care Development Authority.”

Join the conversation

Opinions