Politics
APC states to allocate 15% annual budget for healthcare delivery
All the states under the control of All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to release 15 percent of their annual budgets to the health sector to improve maternal and child healthcare service delivery in their domains.
This was one of the decisions taken at a meeting of Commissioners for Health and Executive Secretaries of Primary Health Care Development Agency in APC-controlled states held on Sunday in Ilorin, Kwara State.
In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq; and Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman; the states also agreed to strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast-track implementation of policy initiatives on maternal and child health service delivery by the PGF.
They also resolved to revitalise primary health care services in all the states.
The communiqué read: “The meeting was aimed at ensuring that primary health care services went beyond erecting structures but also guaranteeing prioritisation of sustainable funding of facility operations.
READ ALSO: APC states agree to strengthen security in domains
“The objective of the meeting was to identify challenges of primary health care delivery and proffer sustainable solutions and facilitate the adoption of uniform implementation of policy initiatives on primary healthcare delivery in APC-controlled states.
“It was also aimed at promoting synergy, peer review, and experience sharing among APC states on primary healthcare delivery.
“Following all the presentations and recognising the commitment of APC as provided in the party manifestos, the meeting resolved as follows:
“The need for APC states to align with the Federal Government’s declaration of 15 percent annual allocation and release to health care services.
“APC states to undertake the establishment of sustainable healthcare financing system, such as health insurance and health emergency trust fund.
“APC states to domesticate Primary Health Care under one roof, in line with federal government’s policy initiative under the National Primary Health Care Development Authority.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...