Nigeria In One Minute
APC to hold LG Congresses despite court order, sanction members who sued party
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would go on with its Local Government congresses slated for this Saturday despite the court order, directing its suspension.
Ripples Nigeria reported that a high court in Asaba, the Delta State capital had on Wednesday issued an order of interim injunction restraining the party from holding its scheduled LG congresses.
The court order also restrained the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and other members of the committee from parading themselves in that capacity.
However, Buni in his reaction argued that the ruling did not refer to him, but to the Delta State chairman of the party.
But Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja on Thursday, inaugurated a committee to conduct the LG congresses on Saturday, threatening that party members who took the party to court would be “severely sanctioned”.
“As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.
Read also: APC nat’l chairman, Buni, says Delta court order did not refer to him
“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court.
“His Excellency (Hon) Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party; button-up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage,” he said.
The national leadership of the APC had also on Thursday, expelled the party’s Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu.
The party said Adamu was expelled for allegedly making “unwholesome utterances” against President Muhammadu Buhari and was found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute, thereby allegedly creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...