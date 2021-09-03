APC to hold LG Congresses despite court order, sanction members who sued party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would go on with its Local Government congresses slated for this Saturday despite the court order, directing its suspension.

Ripples Nigeria reported that a high court in Asaba, the Delta State capital had on Wednesday issued an order of interim injunction restraining the party from holding its scheduled LG congresses.

The court order also restrained the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and other members of the committee from parading themselves in that capacity.

However, Buni in his reaction argued that the ruling did not refer to him, but to the Delta State chairman of the party.

But Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in Abuja on Thursday, inaugurated a committee to conduct the LG congresses on Saturday, threatening that party members who took the party to court would be “severely sanctioned”.

“As President Muhammadu Buhari would always admonish his envoys, we urge you to go to your various states of primary assignment with confidence, dignity, commitment and pride.

Read also: APC nat’l chairman, Buni, says Delta court order did not refer to him

“We also use this opportunity to reiterate the resolution of the NEC of our party to severely sanction members and their sponsors who take the party to court.

“His Excellency (Hon) Mai Mala Buni is determined to carry out to the letter the instructions of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, which is to rebuild the party; button-up. The process has reached an advanced ground stage,” he said.

The national leadership of the APC had also on Thursday, expelled the party’s Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu.

The party said Adamu was expelled for allegedly making “unwholesome utterances” against President Muhammadu Buhari and was found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute, thereby allegedly creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions