APC unveils Tinubu/Shettima Crowdfund App for 2023 campaign donations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on Tuesday launched the Crowdfund App to mobilise funds for its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 election.

The app will enable Nigerians to pull together funds for the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State governor.

The APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, who launched the app, said the Tinubu/Shettima Crowdfunding Application was to enable supporters to make donations towards the campaign as part of efforts to make people take ownership of the party.

He described the APC candidate as an innovative politician with intellectual sophistication and the ability to keep promises.

The ex-Borno State governor commended the fundraising committee, saying such a platform had transferred ownership of the political movement to the people by contributing their hard-earned resources to become co-drivers.

Shettima said: “It is also to break new grounds in political mobilisation.

“Our presidential flag-bearer, fondly called Asiwaju or Jagaban, is by every standard a global citizen, is quietly influencing people and materials in Africa and many parts of the world through his transformational schemes as a governor of Lagos State.”

He said that Tinubu remained a charismatic leader whose ideas would continue to be a reference point for many years.

“Our ticket is poised to modernise and expand public infrastructure, make healthcare, education, and funding accessible to all for the manufacturing sector.

“It also seeks to improve national security and build a Nigeria, especially for our youths via sufficient jobs with decent wages, and to prepare a better life for our people.

“Prior to our campaign, we have been overwhelmed by supporters looking to contribute their quotas and ideas, and now we have a platform to ensure that no one is left out,” he added.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described app as a unique innovation.

The governor said: “Today, technology is a unifier and one means that has provided a unique platform for everyone to engage and to collaborate. I am happy and excited that you have also brought that initiative to Lagos for it to be launched.

“This is not only unique, but it is also first-in-class and speaks to an opportunity for all of our supporters to have an input into it. This is about them, this is for them, and this is their campaign.

“This should be our own individual commitment to show that we believe in this project and are committed to it.”

