APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket a recipe for disaster – Dogara

The former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday aligned with the decision of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to reject the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

Dogara, who spoke at the 12th General Assembly and Leadership Transition Ceremony and Symposium on the Role of Christian Women and Youths in Politics organized by CAN in Abuja, said the body’s decision on the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket was the position of God.

He described the ruling party’s decision to field two people of the same faith for next year’s presidential action in a multi-cultural setting like Nigeria as a recipe for disunity and disaster.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on July 10.

The ex-Lagos State governor’s decision has been widely condemned by the Christian community in the country.

The ex-speaker said: “The position taken by CAN is not only CAN’s position, it is not only the position of notable Christian leaders like Babachir David Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and many others who have spoken against it, it is also God’s position because we serve the God of justice, but our God is also righteous, our God is the author of diversity, and He wants as diverse as we are to come together”.

“So, CAN’s position, as much as it is a righteous position, it is the position of all of us who love righteousness, justice, diversity and are working to harness it for the advancement of this country.

“Anybody can say anything but in as much as what we are standing on is godly, any other position is ungodly. It is either you are for righteousness, inclusiveness, justice or you are against the unity of this great country.”

By Yemi Kanji

