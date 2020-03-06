Approval of $22.7bn foreign loan proves APC senators are rubber stamp legislators, PDP says

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated All Progressives Congress (APC) senators for approving President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a fresh $22.7 billion loan.

The party said approval of the loan “which had been rejected by Nigerians across the board’, was a further prove that the senators of the ruling party were mere ‘rubber stamp legislators’.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP added that “in approving more financial burden on our nation, the APC senators have further shown that their party does not have the interest of Nigerians at heart, but is only out to repress and plunge our citizens into more hardship just for their selfish gains.”

The statement read in part, “The PDP said it is distressing that the APC senators approved the loan, even when the Buhari Presidency have not justified the request; a situation that validates apprehensions that the APC senators have become rubber stamp legislators.

“The fact that the $22.7 billion loan request brimmed with unexplained, obscure, over-bloated and questionable subheads, such as the scandalous $500 million dollars (N180 billion) smuggled in under the guise of upgrading the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), shows that the APC and a cabal in the Presidency are in a huge financial racket, for which they are ready to plunge Nigerians into more suffering.

“In approving the loan, even after it was clear that Nigerians are averse to it, the APC senators have confirmed that they are in league with other APC leaders to fleece our nation and bring more hardship to Nigerians.”

