Army, police dismiss report of clash by operatives in Imo

The Nigerian Army and the police on Sunday dismissed the report of a clash between operatives of both establishments in Owerri, Imo State.

An online platform had on Saturday reported a clash between soldiers attached to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, and police operatives in the state capital.

But in a joint statement issued by the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Michael Abattam, and the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Capt. Joseph Baba Akubo, the two establishments dismissed the reports as the handiwork of miscreants.

The statement read, “The malicious and falsely fabricated report is the handwork of criminals who intend to create confusion and give an impression of a lack of synergy amongst the security agencies in Imo State.

“The law enforcement and security agencies in Imo State will continue to synergise and bring to book all criminals and halt their activities in the state.”

“We, therefore, call on all law-abiding citizens to ignore the illegal Monday sit-at-home call by the proscribed and irredentist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate criminal group, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), whose members have continuously used falsehood and threat on law-abiding citizens.”

