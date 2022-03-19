Arsenal boost Premier League top-four hopes with win at Villa

Arsenal boosted their hopes of clinching a Champions League spot for next season after sealing a win against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League game saw the Gunners defeat their hosts bag a 1-0 victory over their hosts.

Bukayo Saka was the standout player as his goal won the game and moved them four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

The goal came in the 30th minute of the encoubter as the Gunners bounced back from Liverpool defeat to secure a sixth win from seven games.

Saka scored with a low drive from the edge of the area after Villa failed to properly clear a cross into the box.

Villa improved after the break and went close to equalizing but Arsen held on to the lead to see their hosts off.

