As last hope of common man, judges must remain impartial —AGF Malami | Ripples Nigeria

 As last hope of common man, judges must remain impartial —AGF Malami
As last hope of common man, judges must remain impartial —AGF Malami

Published

9 mins ago

on

Abubakar Malami

Mr Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has urged the judiciary not to be partial in delivering judgments.

Malami gave the task in Sokoto on Monday, while speaking at the inauguration of the reconstructed Sokoto State High Court complex.

He said that as the last hope of the common man, the judiciary should remain impartial at all times.

“The judiciary should ensure fairness at all times, the duty to be impartial is sacred and must be respected,” he said.

The justice minister commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for reconstructing the court complex and equipping it with state-of-the-art facilities.

“This should be a morale booster towards effective justice delivery, the job done on this complex shows how seriously the state government takes the judiciary,” he said.

Malami said that a high-level conversation was already ongoing concerning a better welfare package for judicial officers.

“Several meetings have been held to ensure that the welfare scheme for judicial officers reflects current realities.

Read also: Suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship started in 2019 – Malami

“A committee on the review of judicial officers’ salaries and conditions of service has been constituted to ensure a better welfare scheme.

“Let me assure you that the efforts of that committee will soon come to fruition and to the advantage of judicial officers,” he said.

Tambuwal said that the court complex project offered an opportunity to overhaul the judicial system in the state.

“We are doing our best to support the judiciary, this is because we believe in its independence and ability to give hope to the common man,” he said.

The governor commended the minister for accepting the state government’s invitation to inaugurate the project.

Opinions

