ASO ROCK WATCH: Tales of Buhari being stoned in Kano. Two other talking points

Last week, the Presidency slammed the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for spreading what it described as “false stories” about the alleged stoning of President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy during his official visit to Kano State.

Two other stories from the seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, were also reviewed.

1. Was Buhari stoned in Kano?



On February 1, the Presidency denied a statement by the PDP which claimed that stones were hauled at President Buhari in Kano.

Reacting, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said:

“The divisive rhetoric of an opposition in a futile attempt to malign the image of the President and the candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the coming elections, and its desperate wedge-driving activities to cause a division between the party and the government is not what will give them victory.”

Interesting times, indeed. Shehu’s statement certainly aligns with his primary duty of maintaining a good image of the President.

What, however, confounds are the video footage, and pictures that tend to confirm that Buhari’s convoy and chopper were pelted with stones by irate youths in Kano.

Shehu’s denials are not helped by the fact that many are yet to come to terms with the reasons adduced by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for wanting to keep the President away from the state.

Whatever be the case, emerging developments clearly indicate that the incident in Kano might have further illustrated how the leader of the ruling party is fast losing grip of the support of some of his frontline supporters.

Two other talking points

2.Buhari’s treatise on Nigeria’s leadership



President Buhari, on January 30, asserted no single government can solve Nigeria’s problems.

Buhari stated this at a state-of-nation dialogue on security, economy and administration of justice organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja.

“I would say no one government in this country would be able to solve the problems of Nigeria. But as we build on the precedent set by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place, we would in the course of our desire to build a Nigeria of our dreams…,” Buhari said.

Buhari’s submission reaffirms the obvious fact that government is a continuum.

Sadly, the Nigerian story differs as most successive administrations have thrived in diminishing, and tearing down the achievements and or developmental foundations laid by their predecessors.

The President must admit that he did not walk his talk. His administration had spent most of its seven and half years demonising everything that the PDP government did in its 16-year rule.

Until the Nigerian political class sees the need to build and continue from the strides of previous administrations, even when political party differences exist, the country may never make progress.

3.Tightening border security



On January 31, President Buhari ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and other security agencies, to improve security around the country’s borders ahead of the general elections.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this during the inauguration of the headquarters of the Katsina State command of NIS.

Aregbesola said: “The order from President Muhammadu Buhari is that between now and the time we will conclude elections…you must make sure that our borders are perfectly secured from illegal immigrants who may want to come to create problems during elections, or illegally participate in the elections.”

The reported instructions from Mr President can be said to be routine. However, the question many are wont to ask is why it would take President Buhari to remind relevant authorities to do their job.

It is quite disturbing that Nigeria’s leaking borders would have to wait for the forthcoming elections for its leadership to sound border security alert.

Where is the place of proactiveness in governance or leadership, many would ask. If truth be told, the country is already awash with illegal aliens. It is left to be seen what magic would be wrought to keep them away from the ballot boxes.

