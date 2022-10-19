Athletes with disabilities, Police clash at Lagos Stadium (Video)

There was chaos at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State, on Wednesday, between athletes with disabilities and officers of the Lagos Police Command.

Reports revealed that the grouse of the protesting athletes was unpaid allowances by the Federal Government.

READ ALSO:Lagos police commissioner meets MC Oluomo, Istijabah on NURTW crisis, warns against violence

This situation led to a gridlock with police officials dispersing the irate protesters with tear gas.

However, the Lagos State Police is yet to issue an official statement over the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now