Atiku charges people with disabilities to reject APC in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday urged Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar, who made the call at the inauguration of the party’s PWD national campaign council, decried the APC refusal to implement the disability bill signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari signed the bill into law on January 24, 2019, in order to protect PWDs against discrimination in the country.

The PDP candidate said: “APC has refused to implement the PWD law, and you have no reason to vote APC again. I really want you to identify your membership and tell them to vote for a party that has recognised you and given them a special place which is PDP.



“Let me congratulate you on your inauguration into our presidential campaign council as well as the celebration of World Disability Day. You contribute your quota to the economy, and we in the PDP recognise you and that is why we have given you a special place in our party’s constitution and campaign council.

“Some persons have said the number of persons with disability in Nigeria is 19 million, 20 million, or 25 million, but let’s assume you are 20 million. If we get all of you to vote for us, we don’t need others then. So really, you are important to us.”

