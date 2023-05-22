Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, challenges Tinubu to release pictures he took with investors in Europe

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to release pictures he took with investors in Europe to justify claims by his media team that his recent travel to France was to meet and woo investors.

Tinubu’s recent trip had raised questions from Nigerians on why he should travel at a time the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had just commenced sitting and the inauguration a few weeks away.

But his aide, Tunde Rahman, in a statement to justify the trip, said the former Lagos State governor left the country to meet with foreign investors as well as not to be distracted.

He added that Tinubu would, during the visit, engage with investors and other key allies, as well as use the opportunity to fine-tune the transition plans, programmes and policy options.

With Tinubu having returned on Saturday, Bwala challenged him and his team to release the photos to convince Nigerians that he actually went to France to meet with investors.

Bwala who made the challenge in a Twitter post on Sunday,

disclosed that the only people Tinubu met while in France were politicians and lobbyists.

“Now that he (Tinubu) has finished his so-called official visit to meet with investors, etc, I dare them to release the photos of those meetings,” Bwala wrote.

“I bet you if they release the photos, the foreign investors would turn out to be Nigerian politicians and Nigerian lobbyists from Nigeria,” he wrote in another post.

