Ayu charges former PDP governors to bring back defectors

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Tuesday, urged past governors to reconcile and bring back their colleagues who defected to other parties.

Ayu stated this during the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting with past governors and some zonal leaders of the party in Abuja.

He said: “The first task I will give you (the former governors) immediately is to reach out to other of your colleagues who have benefited from this party, enormously and abandoned the party.

“Where they are, we know, they are not happy. Some of them are grumbling in silence. Kindly reach out to them and bring them back home.

“We still regard them as our prodigal children. When they come, we will receive them, and they will continue to help to build the party.

“You who had interacted with them in the governors’ forum and others are the best people who can reach out to your colleagues to bring them back home.”

The former Senate President described PDP as the only party truly owned by the people and would not fall apart.

Ayu added: “The only party that will not fall apart, no matter who leaves the party is the PDP, because it’s genuinely founded on the people and nobody owns it.

“We all own it. We belong to it. We’ll continue to build it until we get back to power.”

In his remarks, the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, stressed the need for the party to be properly organised.

He said the proper organisation of the PDP was critical to ensure that power did not elude the party in 2023.

The former governor advised the leaders and members of the main opposition party to strive hard towards winning the 2023 elections.

“If we don’t get things right in 2023, Nigeria will be in trouble,” Lamido stated.

Other former governors at the meeting were Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Peter Obi (Anambra).

