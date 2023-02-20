Badminton: Nigeria’s Opeyori wins 3rd African title in 5yrs

Nigeria’s number one badminton player, Anuoluwa Opeyori, has won his third African title in a space of five years to assert himself as Africa’s undisputable champion.

His latest victory came in South Africa at the weekend as he beat Mauritius Julien Paul 18-21, 21-13, 21-18 to win the gold medal of the Men’s singles of the All Africa Senior Championships.

It was not an easy feat as the Nigerian delegation was psychologically drained even before the championship owing to non-issuance of travel visa to four of the ten-man team.

With his latest win, Opeyori has added to earlier titles won in Port Harcourt, Nigeria in 2019 and Kampala, Uganda in 2022.

He had also won the Men’s Singles title at the African Games in Morocco in 2019 to make it four titles in five years!

His spirit was initially dampened following the inability of four of his teammates to obtain entry visa into South Africa for the competition.

The affected players were: Aliyu Alhaji Shehu, Dorcas Ajoke Adesokan, Sofiyat Arinola Obanishola and Ramatu Yakubu.

That reduced the Nigerian field and narrowed the possibility of the country making a good impact.

It is worthy of note that this is the second time in recent years that a Nigerian contingent to the All Africa Senior Championships will have serious and demoralizing problems regarding their visas.

The first was when the team was traveling to Egypt for the All Africa Senior championships in 2020.

Opeyori in the 2022 edition arrived Uganda as the sole participant from Nigeria and went all the way up to clinch the Men’s Singles gold medal, thereby becoming King of African badminton for the second time after his feat in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Read Also: BADMINTON: Nigeria’s Bolaji wins Spanish para int’l championship

His drive, youth, strength, determination and skill saw him stepping unto the courts with a strong message when he easily routed Mauritius player, Julien Paul in two straight sets during the Mixed Team event part of the 2023 edition of the championships before confirming his intention to leave no prisoners.

He muscled his way into the Individual Championship segment of the edition.

He was loud and clear as the competiion served off. His intention was clear – to clear off all disenting oppositions on his way to the throne.

His form was devastating to all that came his way. He easily dispatched his opponents with ruthless efficiency. They fell like packs of cards blown by the huricane.

Opeyori began the individual event easily outstroking Trinity Chimpumho of Zimbabwe 21-8, 21-9. Next to succumb to his firepower was homeboy, Ruan Snyman who also fell in two straight sets of 21-11 and 21-16 at the Round of 16.

Only Zambia’s Kalombo Mulenga showed a little resistance. But ‘Huricane Opeyori’ blew him away after the Zambian narrowly took the first set at 19-21.

Opeyori with fury of thunder smashed out the Zambian 21-10 in the next set and 21-19 in the third set of the quarter-final duel to win the match.

With the games getting tougher as the championship tie beckoned, Opeyori won the semi-finals against another homeboy, Robert Summers, 21-19 and 21-15 before his title match with the Mauritian.

It’s a new begining, remarked the Badminton Federation of Nigeria president, Francis Orbih who admitted that the sport in Nigeria suffered a setback following an initial internal wrangling that was only resolved last year.

“We are back to reassert our commanding stature in Africa,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now