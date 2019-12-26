Balogun may make first Premier League appearance of season on Boxing Day

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun is set to make his first Premier League appearance of the season as Brighton face Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day.

The 31-year-old had not been the defender of choice for manager Graham Potter’s side since the start of the season, and had only made the substitute bench on few occasions.

Tottenham Hotspur host the Seagulls on Boxing Day (today), as both teams look to bounce back from defeats at the weekend.

Spurs were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea, while Brighton lost 1-0 to fifth place Sheffield United.

After Tottenham, Brighton will face Bournemouth in another Premier League clash two days after.

The busy holiday fixtures of the Premier League, Balogun is likely to make an appearance as the team manager has given a hint to that effect.

”We’ve got two games in 48 hours and we’ll have to look at how we play against Tottenham,” Graham said in his pre-match press conference, as reported by Brighton’s official Twitter account.

“We’ve got a very hardworking group, and it’s an opportunity for others to get some minutes.”

The clash is the opening game of the day, to kick off at 1:30p.m Thursday.

