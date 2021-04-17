Bandits attack local council chairman, kill police orderly in Taraba | Ripples Nigeria

Suspected bandits on Saturday attacked the Chairman of Takum local government area of Taraba State, Shoban Tikari and killed his police orderly.

The deceased, who was attached to the 67 Mobile Police Squadron in the area, was killed when the bandits opened fire on the chairman’s vehicle in Dogo-Gawa village in Takum LGA.

READ ALSO: TARABA: Bandits ambush Catholic priest, set him ablaze in his car

The council chairman refused to disclose the name of the dead police officer but urged the Federal Government to send more security personnel to the area.

Takum and Wukari LGAs in southern Taraba have in recent times witnessed a surge in bandit attacks resulting in the death of civilians and security personnel in the two areas.

Join the conversation

Opinions