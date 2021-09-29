Metro
Bandits kill 30 in Niger communities
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday killed at least 30 people in Kachiwe and adjourning villages in Munya local government area of Niger State.
Residents told journalists on Wednesday, the bandits sneaked into the villages from Kaduna State, shot sporadically, and forced the people to scamper for safety.
The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, who confirmed the attack to journalists in Minna, however, did not disclose the actual number of those killed in the attack.
Bandits abduct Commissioner for Information in Niger State
He said the state government would leave no stone unturned in the efforts to rid the state of criminals.
The SSG urged the Federal government to come to the state rescue.
He said: “What is happening to us in Niger State in terms of insecurity is beyond our power and this is why we are calling on the Federal Government to come to our rescue immediately.”
