Bandits kill five in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Bandits on Saturday killed five people in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

He said the bandits killed two persons in Chikun LGA and razed two buildings including a worship centre in the area.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 4, injure one in Kaduna

The commissioner added three others were killed at Lambar Zango area along the Kaduna-Zaria Road in Igabi LGA.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had sent a message of condolence to the families of the victims and prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Join the conversation

Opinions