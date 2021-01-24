Bandits kill three, abduct 15 women in Niger

Armed bandits on Sunday attacked some communities in Munya and Paikoro local government areas of Niger State and killed three persons.

The bandits who stormed the communities in 50 motorcycles also abducted 15 women.

Six communities – Beni, old and new Dalolo, Aboloso, Ishau, and Amale were attacked in Paikoro local government area and Gwari Nyayi, Kabiri, and Biri in Munya LGA.

The bandits also looted shops and houses for food items in the communities.

The District Head of Beni, Alhaji Jafaru Umar Sarki, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits promised to release the abducted women.

According to Sarki, the operation lasted for about one hour during which a helicopter hovered around the communities but left immediately the bandits were done with their heinous acts.

He said: “We saw a helicopter moving around the communities when the bandits were operating but the helicopter did not attack the bandits.

“We did not know what the helicopter was doing in the air because bandits were operating freely on the ground.

“Immediately the bandits left, we did not see the helicopter again. So we don’t know whether it was providing cover for the bandit or to attack them.”

