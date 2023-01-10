Metro
Bandits release abducted ex-army officer, children in Zamfara
Bandits in Zamfara have released the abducted former army officer, Rabiu Garba Yandoto, and his two children.
The victims were abducted by bandits along the Gusau-Tsafe road on Sunday night.
Yandoto, who spoke to journalists after his release on Tuesday, said he paid the bandits N10 million to secure his freedom.
“We were released about one hour ago by the bandits. They collected N10 million, brought us near Faskari town in Katsina State, and told us to find our way home.
“However, I thank God that we all returned home alive.”
