Zamfara bandits abduct lawmaker’s wife, children

The wife and four children, as well as two nighbours of a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Aminu Ardo Jangebe have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits.

The attack took place in Jangebe town in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and the lawmaker was not at home when the bandits struck.

It was also reported that two of his neighbours, Alhaji Yahaya and Sa’adu Mainama were abducted by the gunmen.

A resident of the community, Sani Abubakar, speaking to reporters noted that the bandits arrived at the town around 11 o’clock pm on Thursday and began to shoot sporadically to scare away people.

READ ALSO:Zamfara bandit leader, Bello Turji, accuses FG of fooling Nigerians on campaign against insecurity

Many people fled when they heard the gunshots, according to Abubakar, while others closed their doors to avoid abduction.

He claimed that the bandits went straight to Aminu Ardo’s house and broke down the gate to gain entry.

He said, “Immediately the bandits entered into the house, they abducted the wife of the Honourable member and his four children.

“As they were coming out of the house, they spotted two of his neighbours, MalamYahaya and Sa,adu Mainama who they also abducted.”

When contacted on the incident, spokesperson for the state police command, SP Mohammed Shehu said, “I am yet to get details”.

He, however, had yet to provide details as of the time of filing the report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now