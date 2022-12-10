Metro
Police arraigns man for alleged murder of sugar mummy, car theft in Enugu
Police have confirmed the arrest and prosecution of a 22-year-old suspect, Chidubem Osuagwu, for allegedly murdering and stealing the car of his “sugar mummy”, Amarachi Chukwu, in Enugu.
Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesman in the state, made this known in a statement on Friday.
Ndukwe said Osuagwu was arrested by police detectives serving in the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, in collaboration with police operatives in Imo Command, on November 8.
The police spokesman said the suspect was nabbed in his bid to sell a Toyota Corolla car stolen from Ms Chukwu, after allegedly murdering her on November 1 in her residence at Meniru, Awkunanaw within Enugu metropolis.
READ ALSO:Enugu court frees Igbo youths arrested, detained for months by military
He added that the suspect had been arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation and had been remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre pending further hearing of the case.
The statement read: “Investigation revealed that the suspect and his cohort at large, had in the morning hours of the mentioned date, conspired and went to the house of the victim, attempted to make away with her Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.
“And upon her resistance, they tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside the house and made away with the car.
“Her decomposing remains were, however, found in the said apartment on Nov. 4, after the door was forced opened by police operatives serving in Ikirike Police Division of the Command, following receipt of a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.
“The police operatives evacuated the remains to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead and the corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”
