News
Bandits reportedly kill 33 people in Zamfara communities
Armed bandits have reportedly killed 33 people during attacks on some communities in three local government areas of Zamfara State.
Sources told journalists the bandits stormed the communities on Friday night and conducted house-to-house raids after the residents failed to pay a N40 million levy imposed on them by the criminals.
The bandits also torched houses and injured several others in the attacks that lasted till the early hours of Saturday.
The affected communities are Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe LGA, Yar Katsina in Bungudu LGA and Nasarawa village in Bakura LGA.
READ ALSO: ZAMFARA: Nigerian govt fiercely determined to destroy bandits – Buhari
A group of bandits loyal to one Ada Aleru had reportedly imposed the levy on the affected communities and declared they would be attacked if they failed to pay up at the expiration of the deadline.
A journalist from the Tsafe community said the bandits gave the residents Friday as the deadline to pay the levy.
He confirmed that 20 people were killed on Friday, including the Chief Imam of Tsafe, Akilu Dan Malam.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...