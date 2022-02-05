Bandits reportedly kill 33 people in Zamfara communities

Armed bandits have reportedly killed 33 people during attacks on some communities in three local government areas of Zamfara State.

Sources told journalists the bandits stormed the communities on Friday night and conducted house-to-house raids after the residents failed to pay a N40 million levy imposed on them by the criminals.

The bandits also torched houses and injured several others in the attacks that lasted till the early hours of Saturday.

The affected communities are Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe LGA, Yar Katsina in Bungudu LGA and Nasarawa village in Bakura LGA.

A group of bandits loyal to one Ada Aleru had reportedly imposed the levy on the affected communities and declared they would be attacked if they failed to pay up at the expiration of the deadline.

A journalist from the Tsafe community said the bandits gave the residents Friday as the deadline to pay the levy.

He confirmed that 20 people were killed on Friday, including the Chief Imam of Tsafe, Akilu Dan Malam.

