Bandits reportedly kill three, abduct 8 women in Zamfara fresh attack

Bandits reportedly killed three people in Tauji area of Kanoma North, Maru local government area of Zamfara State on Sunday morning.

They also abducted eight women from the community.

The latest attack came just 48 hours after the criminals killed 13 worshippers in a mosque at Ruwan Jema community, Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill 13 worshippers in Zamfara

Residents of the village told journalists the bandits stormed the community on motorcycles at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, went from house to house, and shot sporadically.

The town’s District Head, Alhaji Ibrahim Nabature, also confirmed the incident.

He urged the state government to deploy security agents to the community to prevent future attacks.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now