Sports
Barca’s Pedri wins 2021 Golden Boy award
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been crowned the 2021 Golden Boy, and award for the best under-21 player playing in a European country’s top division.
The 18-year-old beat England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to the award by a record 199 points.
Pedri played more minutes than any other Barca player last season, going on to play at Euro 2020 and win Olympic silver with Spain, but has not played since September because of a thigh injury.
Read Also: Haaland crowned 2020 Golden Boy after beating Fati, Davis to award
In October, Pedri – who joined Barca from Las Palmas in 2020 – signed a new deal with the Catalan club which includes a 1bn euro release clause.
Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland won the Golden Boy award in 2020.
First awarded in 2003, it has also been won by the likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kylian Mbappe.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...