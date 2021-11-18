Bauchi 2022 budget proposal scales second reading in House of Assembly

The Bauchi State 2022 budget proposal scaled second reading in the State House of Assembly.

The state Governor, Bala Mohammed, presented the 2022 budget proposal of N195.3 billion to the House at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The development followed the adoption of a motion moved by the House Majority Leader, Tijjani Aliyu, shortly after the presentation at the plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Suleiman, promised the speedy passage of the budget.

According to him, the fast pace of work on the budget was informed by the existing cordial working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Suleiman said the budget would improve the living standard of the people considering the key priority areas including health, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment captured in the document.

He urged the government to direct all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to expedite action on the defence of their budgets before the relevant house committees for smooth passage.

The House has referred the budget to the Committee on Appropriation for further legislative actions and adjourned sitting for Tuesday.

