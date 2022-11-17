Bauchi commissioner’s convoy in multiple crash, 2 people dead, 1 injured

A multiple fatal auto crash involving the convoy of the Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki has claimed 2 lives.

Also in the crash which occurred on Wednesday, 16th November, 2022 at 1425hrs, one person was injured having a fractured leg and bruises all over his body.

Report from Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Bauchi State Command through RS 12.12 Ganjuwa Station Office confirmed the crash as released by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.

According to the report, the crash occurred at 1425hrs and was reported at 1430hrs while the arrival time of FRSC personnel was 1435hrs which was a response time of 5mins.

The multiple crash occurred on the route of Miya – Warji while the location is Miya in Ganjuwa LGA of the state, the number of people involved were five male adults out of which one male adult was injured and two male adults were killed.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux with registration number BA18 A08 belonging to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while that of the second vehicle, a Bajaj Boxer was not available.

While the first vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux belongs to the Bauchi State Government, the second vehicle is a Maroon Bajaj Boxer used for commercial purposes driven by Muhammad Mu’awiya.

Probable cause of the multiple fatal crash according to the FRSC was speed limit violation (SPV) and loss of control (LOC) while the condition of the road was paved.

Items were recovered from the scene of the crash, and the victims were evacuated to the General Hospital in Kafin Madaki for treatment and confirmation of death.

The evacuation was done by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki with support from personnel of the FRSC and Police from the Kafin Madaki Division.

By Yemi Kanji

