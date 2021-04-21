Bauchi govt discovers 715 ghost workers, stops salaries | Ripples Nigeria

The Bauchi State government says it has discovered a total of 715 ghost workers on its payroll and has temporarily stopped paying their salaries while investigation is ongoing.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Baba, who made the disclosure on Wednesday while addressing newsmen after the State Executive Council (NEC) at the Government House, said the government has asked commissioners in the affected departments to compile a list of workers so as to make a comprehensive comparison and come up with an authentic list of workers in the state.

“We have their lists and the reason for stopping every salary has been clearly provided.

“What the government wants to do is to ask the commissioners in charge of the different ministries as well as departments and agencies to make their own list and go back to those people, sit down and interview them.

“It’s fine if it is something that can be sorted out but if it cannot, then, that automatically is the kind of thing we are saying about ghost workers in the system.

”Definitely, the government cannot continue to pay people that do not deserve to be paid,” Baba said.

