Bauchi govt ready to confront bandits, kidnappers – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, declared on Monday that his government was battle ready to confront bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

Mohammed stated this when he paid a sympathy visit to the former governor of the state, Adamu Muazu, over the abduction of some members of his family at Boto village.

He said: “We are going to take stringent measures, some of those measures that are outside of the security rules engagement, we are going to use vigilante and community relations.

“It is very, very serious issue, this is an infringement on all of us in terms of our privileges in the state because this is the house of a former Governor and those people who came, the hooligans and the charlatans, they came to insult us.

“It is a big affront and we want to take it as such, we will not sleep until we get them, we will not sleep until we protect our leaders because we have been exposed to the vagaries of expectations whereby we are not ready to tolerate.



“As you can see, this is a pure village settlement, it is not his fault that his relations are here and certainly we have to protect everyone and we know that they have informants here and there but our security agencies are working very hard to make sure they protected us and apprehend them.

“We must get information from you, from the District Heads, from the Village Heads and from the LGA leaders so that we will be able to put heads together.

“Please, don’t sleep, because nobody will do that for you, you have to protect yourselves, you have to stand up and protect yourselves, they cannot overcome us but we have to overcome them.”

