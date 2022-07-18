News
Bauchi govt ready to confront bandits, kidnappers – Gov Mohammed
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, declared on Monday that his government was battle ready to confront bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the state.
Mohammed stated this when he paid a sympathy visit to the former governor of the state, Adamu Muazu, over the abduction of some members of his family at Boto village.
He said: “We are going to take stringent measures, some of those measures that are outside of the security rules engagement, we are going to use vigilante and community relations.
“It is very, very serious issue, this is an infringement on all of us in terms of our privileges in the state because this is the house of a former Governor and those people who came, the hooligans and the charlatans, they came to insult us.
“It is a big affront and we want to take it as such, we will not sleep until we get them, we will not sleep until we protect our leaders because we have been exposed to the vagaries of expectations whereby we are not ready to tolerate.
READ ALSO: Gov Mohammed warns Bauchi residents on bandits’ threats
“As you can see, this is a pure village settlement, it is not his fault that his relations are here and certainly we have to protect everyone and we know that they have informants here and there but our security agencies are working very hard to make sure they protected us and apprehend them.
“We must get information from you, from the District Heads, from the Village Heads and from the LGA leaders so that we will be able to put heads together.
“Please, don’t sleep, because nobody will do that for you, you have to protect yourselves, you have to stand up and protect yourselves, they cannot overcome us but we have to overcome them.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...