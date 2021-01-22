Bauchi govt signs power agreement with UK firm

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a United Kingdom energy firm, PowerDot, to provide adequate power supply across the state.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, who disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi, said the UK company is expected to provide uninterrupted power through incineration of municipal solid waste at an affordable cost.

The company is expected to commence work in March.

He quoted the governor as saying that the agreement is a $70million investment that would provide 10 megawatts of electricity to the state.

READ ALSO: Bauchi govt inherited N27bn pension arrears – Gov Mohammed

Mohammed said: “Today is a very auspicious day. We welcome you to Bauchi and we extend our solidarity to your partners. We will do all the needful for you to operate effectively in our state.

“This MoU that we have signed to provide 10 megawatts of power through waste is key towards providing good governance.”

He said his administration in partnership with the Federal Government would continue to make good use of waste in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions