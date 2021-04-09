Bauchi prison in chaos as five inmates, two officials injured in riots | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has reported that five prison inmates and two officials of the service in Bauchi State have been injured following a riot that erupted in the facility.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the NCS in the state, Abubakar Adam, who confirmed this to Channels Television on Friday, April 9, via an interview.

Adam also revealed that the State Police Command however sent reinforcement to prevent a jailbreak in Bauchi metropolis, the state capital.

However, he debunked rumours that sporadic gunshots were heard, noting that the inmates instigated the violence as a means to escape following Monday’s jailbreak in Imo State.

“There was a riot, not sporadic gunshot traced by inmates. It was the inmates that instigated the riots, maybe wanting to break the prison and get out,” he said.

“It was as a result of what happened in Imo State where some gunmen broke the prison and got away with some inmates from there. We have some conspires from the south and they are serving their sentences here.

“Hearing what happened down south, they wanted to experience the same thing here in Bauchi. We thank God the issue has been quenched.”

