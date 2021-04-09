Bauchi prison in chaos as five inmates, two officials injured in riots | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Bauchi prison in chaos as five inmates, two officials injured in riots
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has reported that five prison inmates and two officials of the service in Bauchi State have been injured following a riot that erupted in the facility.
This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the NCS in the state, Abubakar Adam, who confirmed this to Channels Television on Friday, April 9, via an interview.
Adam also revealed that the State Police Command however sent reinforcement to prevent a jailbreak in Bauchi metropolis, the state capital.
READ ALSO: Buhari names Audi as NSCDC Commandant-General, Nababa as CG, NCS
However, he debunked rumours that sporadic gunshots were heard, noting that the inmates instigated the violence as a means to escape following Monday’s jailbreak in Imo State.
“There was a riot, not sporadic gunshot traced by inmates. It was the inmates that instigated the riots, maybe wanting to break the prison and get out,” he said.
“It was as a result of what happened in Imo State where some gunmen broke the prison and got away with some inmates from there. We have some conspires from the south and they are serving their sentences here.
“Hearing what happened down south, they wanted to experience the same thing here in Bauchi. We thank God the issue has been quenched.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival
As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as...
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...