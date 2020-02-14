BAYELSA: APC rejects Supreme Court verdict, warns INEC

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has rejected the ruling by the Supreme Court which sacked its candidate David Lyon as the duly elected governor of the state.

During a media briefing by APC stalwarts and other stakeholders in the state, the party which faulted the development said that it completely rejects the Supreme Court judgement which it described as procured, stating further that the ruling was not the wish of Bayelsans.

Speaking at the conference on Thursday evening, a member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Preye Oseke, described the judgement by the Supreme Court as shocking and procured.

Oseke who argued that based on the pronouncement of the court, Diri was not qualified to be sworn-in as he failed to meet the constitutionally required geographical spread in the election also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against issuing the PDP candidate a certificate of return as the winner of the November 16 governorship election.

He said: “As a people and party, we are rejecting the judgement completely. It is a procured judgement. While we have our respect for our revered justices, we believe that this is not the wish of Bayelsans.

“We are calling on INEC not to issue certificate of return to the candidate of the PDP because the candidate of the PDP was unable to score the required 25 per cent in the two third of the local government areas.

“As a party, we are law abiding. Our properties had been destroyed even in the midst of the judgement. But we are calling on all our party supporters to remain calm while our leaders, stakeholders meet and come up with the next line of action.

“We believe that the right thing will be done and the the rule of law will be upheld,” Oseke added.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Thursday sacked the Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

In a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, the apex court held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to INEC.

The panel ruled that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state, contained false information of fundamental nature.

