Why PDP candidate can’t be sworn in as Bayelsa governor – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday evening declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Douye Diri, cannot be sworn in as Bayelsa Governor because he did not meet the constitutional requirements for such a position.

Oshiomhole, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, declared that nobody would be sworn in as new governor in Bayelsa State on Friday.

According to him, the Supreme Court judgement did not order that the PDP governorship candidate be sworn in as governor of Bayelsa.

He said: “In this case nobody apart from David Lyon meet desire spread as expressed by the Supreme Court.

“The next candidate who happens to be a PDP candidate does not have one-quarter of the votes cast in that election.”

The Supreme Court had earlier on Thursday sacked the Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

In a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, the apex court held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to INEC.

The panel ruled that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state, contained false information of fundamental nature.

Justice Ejembi Eko, who delivered the lead judgement, reinstated the November 12, 2019, verdict of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the election.

He also ordered INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificate of Return that was issued to them and issue a fresh one to the party that secured the second-highest number of votes and got the required constitutional spread.

In the governorship election held on November 16 last year, the APC candidate scored 352,552 votes to defeat his PDP rival, Diri, who polled 143, 172 votes.

While Lyon won in six out of the eight local government areas of the state, Diri claimed victory in two LGAs.

