Bayelsa gets new INEC REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has deployed a new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to Bayelsa State.
The INEC Head of Voters’ Education and Publicity in Bayelsa, Wilfred Ifogah, who announced this in a statement in Yenagoa, said the new REC, Cyril Omorogbe, was deployed to the state on Friday.
He added that Omorogbe was deployed from Delta to Bayelsa State.
Ifogah said: “He has since resumed duties after handing over formalities were concluded with his predecessor, Monday Tom on the 29th of July, 2020.”
