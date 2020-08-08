Latest Politics

Bayelsa gets new INEC REC

August 8, 2020
Yakubu
By Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission has deployed a new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to Bayelsa State.

The INEC Head of Voters’ Education and Publicity in Bayelsa, Wilfred Ifogah, who announced this in a statement in Yenagoa, said the new REC, Cyril Omorogbe, was deployed to the state on Friday.

He added that Omorogbe was deployed from Delta to Bayelsa State.

Ifogah said: “He has since resumed duties after handing over formalities were concluded with his predecessor, Monday Tom on the 29th of July, 2020.”

