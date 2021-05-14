Bayelsa govt imposes curfew on state over COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa State government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the new variants of COVID-19.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, who announced this in a statement on Friday, said the curfew would be in place between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily.

He added that the curfew would take effect from Sunday.



READ ALSO: Bayelsa govt imposes curfew on state over COVID-19

The commissioner said: “In view of this development, movements within as well as in and out of the state through the major points, including Bayelsa/Delta States’ boundary at Adagbabiri, Gloryland Drive at Igbogene and Bayelsa/Rivers States’ boundary at Mbiama are prohibited during the hours of the curfew.”

He said the various security agencies had been mobilised to enforce the curfew.

Join the conversation

Opinions