Nigerian Army begins demolition of unserviceable ammunition, explosives in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Obinze, near Owerri, have commenced the demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives in the state.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Babatunde Zubairu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Zubairu said the exercise would be conducted by the 82 Base Ammunition Depot, Enugu, from May 14 to May 21.

READ ALSO: 11 ESN members killed in Imo, ammunitions recovered, says Nigerian Army

According to him, the exercise will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily throughout the period.

The statement read: “The people of Obinze and surrounding communities are advised to keep away from the range area during the period of the exercise.

“This is not a cause for alarm as the Nigerian Army remains committed to the safety of Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions